Neuland Lab Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 168.74 crore, up 34.08% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 168.74 crore in September 2018 up 34.08% from Rs. 125.85 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2018 up 69.65% from Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.29 crore in September 2018 up 4.08% from Rs. 14.69 crore in September 2017.

Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.92 in September 2017.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 569.80 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.65% returns over the last 6 months and -50.47% over the last 12 months.