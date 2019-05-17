Neuland Lab Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 172.66 crore, up 7.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.66 crore in March 2019 up 7.76% from Rs. 160.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2019 down 16.43% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in March 2019 up 3.41% from Rs. 19.08 crore in March 2018.

Neuland Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.25 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2018.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 716.00 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 33.42% returns over the last 6 months and 0.99% over the last 12 months.