Neuland Lab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 362.99 crore, up 64.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.99 crore in June 2023 up 64.12% from Rs. 221.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.22 crore in June 2023 up 532.33% from Rs. 9.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.31 crore in June 2023 up 242.57% from Rs. 28.99 crore in June 2022.

Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 48.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.67 in June 2022.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 3,446.55 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 146.40% returns over the last 6 months and 159.71% over the last 12 months.