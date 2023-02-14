Neuland Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.25 crore, up 13.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.25 crore in December 2022 up 13.86% from Rs. 236.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.44 crore in December 2022 up 139.05% from Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.88 crore in December 2022 up 60.51% from Rs. 34.19 crore in December 2021.