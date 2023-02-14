 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neuland Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.25 crore, up 13.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neuland Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 269.25 crore in December 2022 up 13.86% from Rs. 236.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.44 crore in December 2022 up 139.05% from Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.88 crore in December 2022 up 60.51% from Rs. 34.19 crore in December 2021.

Neuland Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 269.25 293.71 236.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 269.25 293.71 236.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 132.00 121.57 95.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.45 -10.77 10.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.89 50.56 45.69
Depreciation 13.34 13.17 12.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.86 63.18 52.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.61 56.00 19.52
Other Income 0.93 0.24 1.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.54 56.24 21.42
Interest 2.74 3.18 3.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.80 53.06 18.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.80 53.06 18.10
Tax 8.36 14.73 5.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.44 38.33 12.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.44 38.33 12.73
Equity Share Capital 12.90 12.90 12.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.72 29.88 9.92
Diluted EPS 23.72 29.88 9.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.72 29.88 9.92
Diluted EPS 23.72 29.88 9.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
