English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Neuland Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.25 crore, up 13.86% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neuland Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 269.25 crore in December 2022 up 13.86% from Rs. 236.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.44 crore in December 2022 up 139.05% from Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.88 crore in December 2022 up 60.51% from Rs. 34.19 crore in December 2021.

    Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 23.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.92 in December 2021.

    Neuland Lab shares closed at 1,403.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.31% returns over the last 6 months and 23.57% over the last 12 months.

    Neuland Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations269.25293.71236.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations269.25293.71236.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.00121.5795.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.45-10.7710.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.8950.5645.69
    Depreciation13.3413.1712.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.8663.1852.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.6156.0019.52
    Other Income0.930.241.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.5456.2421.42
    Interest2.743.183.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.8053.0618.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.8053.0618.10
    Tax8.3614.735.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.4438.3312.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.4438.3312.73
    Equity Share Capital12.9012.9012.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.7229.889.92
    Diluted EPS23.7229.889.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.7229.889.92
    Diluted EPS23.7229.889.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Neuland Lab #Neuland Laboratories #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am