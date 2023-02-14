Neuland Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.25 crore, up 13.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.25 crore in December 2022 up 13.86% from Rs. 236.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.44 crore in December 2022 up 139.05% from Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.88 crore in December 2022 up 60.51% from Rs. 34.19 crore in December 2021.

Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 23.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.92 in December 2021.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 1,403.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.31% returns over the last 6 months and 23.57% over the last 12 months.