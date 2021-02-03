Neuland Lab Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 245.39 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.39 crore in December 2020 up 20.51% from Rs. 203.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2020 up 141.53% from Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.71 crore in December 2020 up 60.57% from Rs. 29.09 crore in December 2019.

Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 20.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.61 in December 2019.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 1,395.55 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.44% returns over the last 6 months and 228.56% over the last 12 months.