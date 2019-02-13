Neuland Lab Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 171.47 crore, up 47.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.47 crore in December 2018 up 47.91% from Rs. 115.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2018 up 280.92% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.24 crore in December 2018 up 44.48% from Rs. 11.24 crore in December 2017.

Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2017.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 493.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.78% returns over the last 6 months and -29.67% over the last 12 months.