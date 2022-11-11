 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neuland Lab Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.71 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neuland Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 293.71 crore in September 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 257.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.46 crore in September 2022 up 88.8% from Rs. 20.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.53 crore in September 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 43.12 crore in September 2021.

Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 29.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.88 in September 2021.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 1,694.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.02% returns over the last 6 months and 2.46% over the last 12 months.

Neuland Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 293.71 221.17 257.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 293.71 221.17 257.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 121.57 96.25 127.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.77 -7.61 -14.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.33 48.30 47.34
Depreciation 13.17 12.80 11.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.27 55.63 54.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.12 15.81 30.85
Other Income 0.24 0.51 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.36 16.32 31.14
Interest 3.18 2.86 3.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.19 13.46 27.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.19 13.46 27.58
Tax 14.73 3.49 7.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.46 9.97 20.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.46 9.97 20.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.46 9.97 20.37
Equity Share Capital 12.90 12.90 12.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.97 7.77 15.88
Diluted EPS 29.97 7.77 15.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.97 7.77 15.88
Diluted EPS 29.97 7.77 15.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am
