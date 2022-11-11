Neuland Lab Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.71 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.71 crore in September 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 257.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.46 crore in September 2022 up 88.8% from Rs. 20.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.53 crore in September 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 43.12 crore in September 2021.

Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 29.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.88 in September 2021.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 1,694.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.02% returns over the last 6 months and 2.46% over the last 12 months.