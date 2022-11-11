English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Neuland Lab Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.71 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neuland Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 293.71 crore in September 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 257.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.46 crore in September 2022 up 88.8% from Rs. 20.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.53 crore in September 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 43.12 crore in September 2021.

    Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 29.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.88 in September 2021.

    Close

    Neuland Lab shares closed at 1,694.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.02% returns over the last 6 months and 2.46% over the last 12 months.

    Neuland Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations293.71221.17257.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations293.71221.17257.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.5796.25127.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.77-7.61-14.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.3348.3047.34
    Depreciation13.1712.8011.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.2755.6354.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.1215.8130.85
    Other Income0.240.510.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.3616.3231.14
    Interest3.182.863.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.1913.4627.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.1913.4627.58
    Tax14.733.497.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.469.9720.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.469.9720.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.469.9720.37
    Equity Share Capital12.9012.9012.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.977.7715.88
    Diluted EPS29.977.7715.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.977.7715.88
    Diluted EPS29.977.7715.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Neuland Lab #Neuland Laboratories #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am