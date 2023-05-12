Neuland Lab Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 407.07 crore, up 59.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 407.07 crore in March 2023 up 59.09% from Rs. 255.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.54 crore in March 2023 up 288.16% from Rs. 21.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.92 crore in March 2023 up 223.85% from Rs. 39.50 crore in March 2022.

Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 65.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.97 in March 2022.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 2,538.30 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.74% returns over the last 6 months and 139.05% over the last 12 months.