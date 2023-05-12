English
    Neuland Lab Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 407.07 crore, up 59.09% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neuland Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 407.07 crore in March 2023 up 59.09% from Rs. 255.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.54 crore in March 2023 up 288.16% from Rs. 21.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.92 crore in March 2023 up 223.85% from Rs. 39.50 crore in March 2022.

    Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 65.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.97 in March 2022.

    Neuland Lab shares closed at 2,538.30 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.74% returns over the last 6 months and 139.05% over the last 12 months.

    Neuland Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations407.07269.25255.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations407.07269.25255.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.92132.0097.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.32-26.4519.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.5351.6243.97
    Depreciation13.4713.3412.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.4557.9955.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.3940.7526.41
    Other Income8.060.930.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.4541.6827.05
    Interest4.292.742.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.1638.9424.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax110.1638.9424.28
    Tax25.628.392.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.5430.5521.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.5430.5521.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates84.5430.5521.78
    Equity Share Capital12.9012.9012.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS65.9023.8116.97
    Diluted EPS65.9023.8116.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS65.9023.8116.97
    Diluted EPS65.9023.8116.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

