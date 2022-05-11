 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neuland Lab Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.87 crore, up 4.56% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neuland Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 255.87 crore in March 2022 up 4.56% from Rs. 244.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.78 crore in March 2022 up 25.95% from Rs. 17.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.50 crore in March 2022 down 1.52% from Rs. 40.11 crore in March 2021.

Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 16.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.48 in March 2021.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 1,218.75 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Neuland Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 255.87 236.47 244.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 255.87 236.47 244.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 97.71 95.85 119.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.89 10.27 -10.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.97 48.04 43.42
Depreciation 12.45 12.77 11.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.43 49.89 66.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.41 19.66 14.37
Other Income 0.63 1.90 14.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.05 21.56 28.97
Interest 2.77 3.32 4.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.28 18.24 24.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.28 18.24 24.39
Tax 2.49 5.30 7.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.78 12.94 17.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.78 12.94 17.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.78 12.94 17.29
Equity Share Capital 12.90 12.90 12.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.97 10.08 13.48
Diluted EPS 16.97 10.08 13.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.97 10.08 13.48
Diluted EPS 16.97 10.08 13.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
