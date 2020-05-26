Neuland Lab Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 191.64 crore, up 10.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.64 crore in March 2020 up 10.99% from Rs. 172.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2020 down 240.07% from Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2020 up 60.95% from Rs. 19.82 crore in March 2019.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 441.00 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.63% returns over the last 6 months and -25.91% over the last 12 months.