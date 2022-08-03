 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neuland Lab Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.17 crore, up 10.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neuland Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 221.17 crore in June 2022 up 10.1% from Rs. 200.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.97 crore in June 2022 up 14.1% from Rs. 8.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.12 crore in June 2022 up 4.94% from Rs. 27.75 crore in June 2021.

Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 7.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.81 in June 2021.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 1,327.10 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.29% returns over the last 6 months and -28.80% over the last 12 months.

Neuland Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 221.17 255.87 200.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 221.17 255.87 200.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.25 97.71 116.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.61 19.89 -30.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.30 43.97 43.13
Depreciation 12.80 12.45 11.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.63 55.43 46.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.81 26.41 13.86
Other Income 0.51 0.63 2.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.32 27.05 15.92
Interest 2.86 2.77 3.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.46 24.28 12.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.46 24.28 12.07
Tax 3.49 2.49 3.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.97 21.78 8.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.97 21.78 8.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.97 21.78 8.73
Equity Share Capital 12.90 12.90 12.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.77 16.97 6.81
Diluted EPS 7.77 16.97 6.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.77 16.97 6.81
Diluted EPS 7.77 16.97 6.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 3, 2022
