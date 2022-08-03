Neuland Lab Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.17 crore, up 10.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.17 crore in June 2022 up 10.1% from Rs. 200.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.97 crore in June 2022 up 14.1% from Rs. 8.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.12 crore in June 2022 up 4.94% from Rs. 27.75 crore in June 2021.

Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 7.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.81 in June 2021.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 1,327.10 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.29% returns over the last 6 months and -28.80% over the last 12 months.