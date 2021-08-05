Neuland Lab Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 200.89 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.89 crore in June 2021 down 2.21% from Rs. 205.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in June 2021 down 42.4% from Rs. 15.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.75 crore in June 2021 down 19.66% from Rs. 34.54 crore in June 2020.

Neuland Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.82 in June 2020.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 1,770.75 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.96% returns over the last 6 months and 121.95% over the last 12 months.