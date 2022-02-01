Neuland Lab Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 236.47 crore, down 3.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.47 crore in December 2021 down 3.64% from Rs. 245.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.94 crore in December 2021 down 51.62% from Rs. 26.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.33 crore in December 2021 down 26.65% from Rs. 46.80 crore in December 2020.

Neuland Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.84 in December 2020.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 1,477.35 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.70% returns over the last 6 months and 10.97% over the last 12 months.