Neueon Towers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore, down 72.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore in March 2019 down 72.3% from Rs. 26.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 220.60 crore in March 2019 down 44.05% from Rs. 153.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 124.99 crore in March 2019 up 63.73% from Rs. 344.60 crore in March 2018.

Neueon Towers shares closed at 0.70 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and -78.13% over the last 12 months.