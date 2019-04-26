App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neueon Towers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore, down 72.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neueon Towers are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore in March 2019 down 72.3% from Rs. 26.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 220.60 crore in March 2019 down 44.05% from Rs. 153.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 124.99 crore in March 2019 up 63.73% from Rs. 344.60 crore in March 2018.

Neueon Towers shares closed at 0.70 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and -78.13% over the last 12 months.

Neueon Towers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.23 8.45 26.14
Other Operating Income 0.03 -- 0.09
Total Income From Operations 7.27 8.45 26.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.97 4.62 22.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 2.56 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.04 1.51 4.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.47 0.54 0.19
Depreciation 23.13 23.64 23.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.78 117.40 343.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -148.12 -141.81 -367.73
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -148.12 -141.81 -367.73
Interest 68.29 0.01 -220.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -216.42 -141.82 -147.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -216.42 -141.82 -147.31
Tax 4.18 3.76 5.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -220.60 -145.58 -153.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -220.60 -145.58 -153.14
Equity Share Capital 56.54 56.54 56.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -39.01 -25.75 -27.08
Diluted EPS -39.01 -25.75 -27.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -39.01 -25.75 -27.08
Diluted EPS -39.01 -25.75 -27.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 26, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Neueon Towers #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results

