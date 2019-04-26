Neueon Towers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore, down 72.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neueon Towers are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore in March 2019 down 72.3% from Rs. 26.23 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 220.60 crore in March 2019 down 44.05% from Rs. 153.14 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 124.99 crore in March 2019 up 63.73% from Rs. 344.60 crore in March 2018.
Neueon Towers shares closed at 0.70 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and -78.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Neueon Towers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.23
|8.45
|26.14
|Other Operating Income
|0.03
|--
|0.09
|Total Income From Operations
|7.27
|8.45
|26.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.97
|4.62
|22.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|2.56
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.04
|1.51
|4.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.47
|0.54
|0.19
|Depreciation
|23.13
|23.64
|23.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|126.78
|117.40
|343.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-148.12
|-141.81
|-367.73
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-148.12
|-141.81
|-367.73
|Interest
|68.29
|0.01
|-220.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-216.42
|-141.82
|-147.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-216.42
|-141.82
|-147.31
|Tax
|4.18
|3.76
|5.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-220.60
|-145.58
|-153.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-220.60
|-145.58
|-153.14
|Equity Share Capital
|56.54
|56.54
|56.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-39.01
|-25.75
|-27.08
|Diluted EPS
|-39.01
|-25.75
|-27.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-39.01
|-25.75
|-27.08
|Diluted EPS
|-39.01
|-25.75
|-27.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited