Network18 Q3 Results | Net profit jumps 54% QoQ to Rs 307 crore, revenue comes in at Rs 1,657 crore

"As we have seen over the last several years, content consumption is an integral part of consumers’ lives and there is a willingness to spend more time and money, provided they get access to quality content at an affordable price," said Chairman Adil Zainulbhai.

Gaurav Sharma
January 18, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
The consolidated operating revenue was up 19 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

 
 
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. on January 18, posted a robust 54 percent jump in its consolidated net profit on a sequential basis to Rs 307 crore for the quarter ended December 2021. Discounting for a tax credit of Rs 7.3 crore in the previous quarter, the growth in profit would have been 60 percent.

On a yearly basis, the net profit is down 8 percent from Rs 333 crore as there was a tax reversal of Rs 99.4 crore in the same quarter of last year. Excluding the tax credit, the net profit would have witnessed a YOY increase of 31 percent.

The consolidated operating revenue was up 19 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) at Rs 1,657 crore. On yearly basis, there was a growth of 17 percent backed by strong growth in advertising revenues in both TV Entertainment and News businesses, driven by a robust viewership share and consumer reach. Digital News continued to grow at a strong pace with advertising revenue more than 2x compared to FY20.

While commenting on the business performance for the quarter, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, said, “As we have seen over the last several years, content consumption is an integral part of consumers’ lives and there is a willingness to spend more time and money, provided they get access to quality content at an affordable price”.

Also, consumers are increasingly becoming platform-agnostic, with both TV and Digital growing simultaneously. Our endeavor is to cater to all consumers looking for news and entertainment content in their local languages, movies, and leading sports events, on platforms of their choice, Zainulbhai added.

The stock closed at Rs 89.8, down Rs 1.6 from its previous close on the National Stock Exchange on January 18. Shares of the company have generated a robust 146 percent returns during the last one year but is trading flat over the past one month.
Gaurav Sharma
Tags: #Network18 Media and Investments Ltd #Results
first published: Jan 18, 2022 05:31 pm

