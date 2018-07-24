Network18 Q1 operating EBITDA at Rs 18 crore, revenue grows 10%

Network18 Media & Investments has reported consolidated operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) at Rs 18 crore for the quarter ended June 2018, led by improved profitability of the broadcast business. In the same period last fiscal there was EBITDA loss of Rs 2 crore.

Operating revenue during the quarter grew 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,124 crore from Rs 1,025 crore.

"Network18 reported a consolidated operating EBITDA of Rs 18 crore in Q1FY19 (a sharp turnaround YoY), led by improved profitability of broadcast business; despite gestation losses of Colors Tamil," the company said in its filing.

Business-as-usual EBITDA margin for the entertainment business improved significantly, and losses in the regional news also reduced, it added.

The stock price closed at Rs 43.40, up Rs 0.85, or 2.00 percent ahead of earnings announced after market hours.

Note: Viacom18 & IndiaCast became subsidiaries of TV18 from February 28, 2018, and are consolidated into TV18/Network18 financials from March 1, 2018. HomeShop18 has ceased to be a subsidiary of Network18 from February 15, 2018, as a result of its acquisition of ShopCJ through a share-swap.