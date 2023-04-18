 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Network18 Media and Investments posts 6% rise in profit despite weak ad scenario

Apr 18, 2023 / 06:07 AM IST

Moneycontrol saw a record number of total users on both the web and app platforms on the Budget Day. The app witnessed 3 million plus unique visitors and the website got around 10 million unique visitors

Network18 Media and Investments reported a 6 percent on-year rise in its consolidated operating revenue for FY23 to Rs 6,223 crore.

The weak advertising environment through the year impacted profitability despite a strong operating performance, the company said in a filing to exchanges. Profitability also suffered due to investments in new initiatives such as digital entertainment and sports, it added.

Operating EBITDA came in at Rs 137 crore for the financial year ended March 2023 as against Rs 1,080 crore in the previous year. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. The operating margin for the year was at 2.2 percent against 18.4 percent a year ago.

The company posted a loss of Rs 84.27 crore for FY23 against a profit of Rs 207.54 crore a year back.