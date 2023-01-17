 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Network18 Media and Investments posts 12% growth in operating revenue in Q3FY23

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 17, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

The macro environment was challenging with advertising demand lower, compared to the strong festival season demand seen a year ago. TV impressions were down 5 percent from a year ago, and digital too faced headwinds as brands pulled back on performance marketing spend.

Viacom18 further expanded its sports portfolio with addition of Women's IPL, SA20, South Africa cricket, and Olympics 2024 rights.

Network18 Media and Investments reported a 12 percent on-year increase in operating revenues in the third quarter of FY23 to Rs 1,850 crore driven by its entertainment segment.

The 12 percent rise in operating revenues happened despite a challenging macro environment that dampened advertising demand, in contrast to the strong festival season demand seen a year ago. Not only were TV impressions down 5 percent from a year ago, but the digital segment also faced headwinds as brands pulled back on performance marketing spends, the company said.

This, coupled with the company’s continued investments in content led to operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 2 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, compared with Rs 373 crore a year ago. Investments in new initiatives, digital entertainment and sports had a negative contribution of approximately Rs 140 crore to EBITDA, the company said in a statement.

The company’s consolidated net profit was Rs 9 crore compared to Rs 307 crore in corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

"We are really pleased with the operating performance of the businesses. However, the tough macro environment made it challenging from the perspective of financial results," Adil Zainulbhai, Network18’s Chairman, said in a statement.

