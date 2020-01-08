Network Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 72.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2019 down 72.29% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019 down 151.16% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019 down 150% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018.

Network shares closed at 1.05 on January 03, 2020 (BSE)