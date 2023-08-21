Network People Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.48 crore, up 624.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.48 crore in June 2023 up 624.78% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2023 up 1813.25% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2023 up 798.86% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

Network People EPS has increased to Rs. 7.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

Network People shares closed at 1,422.35 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 377.14% returns over the last 6 months and 1,229.30% over the last 12 months.