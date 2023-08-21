English
    Network People Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.48 crore, up 624.78% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Network People Services Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.48 crore in June 2023 up 624.78% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2023 up 1813.25% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2023 up 798.86% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

    Network People EPS has increased to Rs. 7.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

    Network People shares closed at 1,422.35 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 377.14% returns over the last 6 months and 1,229.30% over the last 12 months.

    Network People Services Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.4821.293.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.4821.293.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.17--0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.25-0.490.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.804.912.02
    Depreciation1.691.470.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.7410.36-0.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.825.040.38
    Other Income0.400.120.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.225.160.38
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.215.150.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.215.150.38
    Tax1.051.310.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.153.840.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.153.840.27
    Equity Share Capital6.466.466.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--22.11--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.988.740.42
    Diluted EPS7.988.74--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.988.740.42
    Diluted EPS7.988.74--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:44 am

