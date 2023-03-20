Network People Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore, up 126.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore in December 2022 up 126.12% from Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 up 1002.26% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 up 345.45% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.