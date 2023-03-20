Network People Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore, up 126.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore in December 2022 up 126.12% from Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 up 1002.26% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 up 345.45% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

Network People EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

Network People shares closed at 445.50 on March 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 274.37% returns over the last 6 months and 535.52% over the last 12 months.