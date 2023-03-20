Network People Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.22 crore, up 125.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.22 crore in December 2022 up 125.4% from Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 up 993.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 up 345.45% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.