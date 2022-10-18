Network 18 Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.53 crore, up 7.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.53 crore in September 2022 up 7.05% from Rs. 39.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.57 crore in September 2022 down 70.96% from Rs. 26.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2022 down 6510.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 66.40 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.72% over the last 12 months.