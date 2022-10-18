Network 18 Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.53 crore, up 7.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.53 crore in September 2022 up 7.05% from Rs. 39.73 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.57 crore in September 2022 down 70.96% from Rs. 26.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2022 down 6510.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.
Network 18 shares closed at 66.40 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.53
|40.65
|39.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.53
|40.65
|39.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.07
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.32
|24.69
|22.52
|Depreciation
|1.09
|1.15
|1.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|5.93
|6.91
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.73
|16.61
|18.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.59
|-8.78
|-2.64
|Other Income
|0.94
|0.95
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.65
|-7.83
|-1.59
|Interest
|30.92
|27.60
|24.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-44.57
|-35.43
|-26.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-44.57
|-35.43
|-26.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.57
|-35.43
|-26.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-44.57
|-35.43
|-26.07
|Equity Share Capital
|523.47
|523.47
|523.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.34
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.34
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.34
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.34
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited