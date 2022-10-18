 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Network 18 Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.53 crore, up 7.05% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.53 crore in September 2022 up 7.05% from Rs. 39.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.57 crore in September 2022 down 70.96% from Rs. 26.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2022 down 6510.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 66.40 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.72% over the last 12 months.

Network 18 Media & Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.53 40.65 39.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.53 40.65 39.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.05 0.07 0.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.32 24.69 22.52
Depreciation 1.09 1.15 1.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 5.93 6.91 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.73 16.61 18.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.59 -8.78 -2.64
Other Income 0.94 0.95 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.65 -7.83 -1.59
Interest 30.92 27.60 24.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -44.57 -35.43 -26.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -44.57 -35.43 -26.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -44.57 -35.43 -26.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -44.57 -35.43 -26.07
Equity Share Capital 523.47 523.47 523.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.34 -0.25
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.34 -0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.34 -0.25
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.34 -0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:00 pm
