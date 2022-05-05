 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Network 18 Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.85 crore, up 28.22% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.85 crore in March 2022 up 28.22% from Rs. 37.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.07 crore in March 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022 up 188.18% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 76.95 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.51% returns over the last 6 months and 102.77% over the last 12 months.

Network 18 Media & Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.85 51.78 37.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.85 51.78 37.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.06 0.08 0.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.41 20.63 15.49
Depreciation 1.17 1.26 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.28 21.09 31.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.93 8.72 -11.35
Other Income 2.30 0.90 4.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.23 9.62 -6.59
Interest 25.30 24.60 22.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -22.07 -14.98 -29.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -22.07 -14.98 -29.22
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.07 -14.98 -29.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.07 -14.98 -29.22
Equity Share Capital 523.47 523.47 523.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.14 -0.28
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.14 -0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.14 -0.28
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.14 -0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 5, 2022
