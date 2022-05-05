Network 18 Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.85 crore, up 28.22% Y-o-Y
May 05, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.85 crore in March 2022 up 28.22% from Rs. 37.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.07 crore in March 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022 up 188.18% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2021.
Network 18 shares closed at 76.95 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.51% returns over the last 6 months and 102.77% over the last 12 months.
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.85
|51.78
|37.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.85
|51.78
|37.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|0.08
|0.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.41
|20.63
|15.49
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.26
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.28
|21.09
|31.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|8.72
|-11.35
|Other Income
|2.30
|0.90
|4.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.23
|9.62
|-6.59
|Interest
|25.30
|24.60
|22.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.07
|-14.98
|-29.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.07
|-14.98
|-29.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.07
|-14.98
|-29.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.07
|-14.98
|-29.22
|Equity Share Capital
|523.47
|523.47
|523.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.14
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.14
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.14
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.14
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
