Network 18 Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.85 crore, up 28.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.85 crore in March 2022 up 28.22% from Rs. 37.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.07 crore in March 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022 up 188.18% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 76.95 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.51% returns over the last 6 months and 102.77% over the last 12 months.