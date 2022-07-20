 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Network 18 Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore, up 45.33% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore in June 2022 up 45.33% from Rs. 27.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.43 crore in June 2022 down 31.47% from Rs. 26.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022 down 443.09% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 67.10 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.02% returns over the last 6 months and 30.42% over the last 12 months.

Network 18 Media & Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.65 47.85 27.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.65 47.85 27.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 0.06 0.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.69 19.41 16.26
Depreciation 1.15 1.17 1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 6.91 -- 5.57
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.61 26.28 11.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.78 0.93 -7.14
Other Income 0.95 2.30 4.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.83 3.23 -2.70
Interest 27.60 25.30 24.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -35.43 -22.07 -26.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -35.43 -22.07 -26.95
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.43 -22.07 -26.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -35.43 -22.07 -26.95
Equity Share Capital 523.47 523.47 523.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.21 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.21 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.21 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.21 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 20, 2022
