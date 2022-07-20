Network 18 Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore, up 45.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore in June 2022 up 45.33% from Rs. 27.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.43 crore in June 2022 down 31.47% from Rs. 26.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022 down 443.09% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 67.10 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.02% returns over the last 6 months and 30.42% over the last 12 months.