Network 18 Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore, up 45.33% Y-o-Y
July 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.65 crore in June 2022 up 45.33% from Rs. 27.97 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.43 crore in June 2022 down 31.47% from Rs. 26.95 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022 down 443.09% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021.
Network 18 shares closed at 67.10 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.02% returns over the last 6 months and 30.42% over the last 12 months.
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.65
|47.85
|27.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.65
|47.85
|27.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.69
|19.41
|16.26
|Depreciation
|1.15
|1.17
|1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|6.91
|--
|5.57
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.61
|26.28
|11.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.78
|0.93
|-7.14
|Other Income
|0.95
|2.30
|4.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.83
|3.23
|-2.70
|Interest
|27.60
|25.30
|24.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.43
|-22.07
|-26.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.43
|-22.07
|-26.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.43
|-22.07
|-26.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.43
|-22.07
|-26.95
|Equity Share Capital
|523.47
|523.47
|523.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.21
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.21
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.21
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.21
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited