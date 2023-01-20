Network 18 Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.78 crore, down 1.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.78 crore in December 2022 down 1.93% from Rs. 51.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.92 crore in December 2022 down 219.89% from Rs. 14.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.65 crore in December 2022 down 207.08% from Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 62.25 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.23% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.