 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Network 18 Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.78 crore, down 1.93% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.78 crore in December 2022 down 1.93% from Rs. 51.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.92 crore in December 2022 down 219.89% from Rs. 14.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.65 crore in December 2022 down 207.08% from Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 62.25 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.23% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.

Network 18 Media & Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50.78 42.53 51.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50.78 42.53 51.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.05 0.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.53 28.32 20.63
Depreciation 1.14 1.09 1.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 5.28 5.93 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.50 21.73 21.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.67 -14.59 8.72
Other Income 2.88 0.94 0.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.79 -13.65 9.62
Interest 35.13 30.92 24.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -47.92 -44.57 -14.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -47.92 -44.57 -14.98
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -47.92 -44.57 -14.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -47.92 -44.57 -14.98
Equity Share Capital 523.47 523.47 523.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -0.43 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.43 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -0.43 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.43 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Network 18 #Network 18 Media & Investments #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm