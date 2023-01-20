Network 18 Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.78 crore, down 1.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 50.78 crore in December 2022 down 1.93% from Rs. 51.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.92 crore in December 2022 down 219.89% from Rs. 14.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.65 crore in December 2022 down 207.08% from Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2021.
Network 18 shares closed at 62.25 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.23% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.78
|42.53
|51.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.78
|42.53
|51.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.05
|0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.53
|28.32
|20.63
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.09
|1.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|5.28
|5.93
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.50
|21.73
|21.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.67
|-14.59
|8.72
|Other Income
|2.88
|0.94
|0.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.79
|-13.65
|9.62
|Interest
|35.13
|30.92
|24.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-47.92
|-44.57
|-14.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.92
|-44.57
|-14.98
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-47.92
|-44.57
|-14.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-47.92
|-44.57
|-14.98
|Equity Share Capital
|523.47
|523.47
|523.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.43
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.43
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.43
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.43
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited