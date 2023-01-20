English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Network 18 Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.78 crore, down 1.93% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.78 crore in December 2022 down 1.93% from Rs. 51.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.92 crore in December 2022 down 219.89% from Rs. 14.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.65 crore in December 2022 down 207.08% from Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2021.

    Network 18 shares closed at 62.25 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.23% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.

    Network 18 Media & Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.7842.5351.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.7842.5351.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.050.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.5328.3220.63
    Depreciation1.141.091.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses5.285.93--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.5021.7321.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.67-14.598.72
    Other Income2.880.940.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.79-13.659.62
    Interest35.1330.9224.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-47.92-44.57-14.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-47.92-44.57-14.98
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-47.92-44.57-14.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-47.92-44.57-14.98
    Equity Share Capital523.47523.47523.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.43-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.43-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.43-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.43-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Network 18 #Network 18 Media & Investments #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm