you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Network18 Media Q3 profit jumps to Rs 77.16 cr, revenue rises 20%

The revenue growth was led by advertising tailwinds, successful movies like 'Andhadhun', and healthy growth in subscription income.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Network18 Media & Investments has reported a 24-fold year-on-year increase in third quarter consolidated profit at Rs 77.16 crore, driven by operating leverage.

Profit in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 3.19 crore.

"Operating leverage drove profitability, especially led by continued strong performance of regional channels across both our news and entertainment portfolios," the company said.

Consolidated operating revenue during the quarter increased 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,524 crore.

The revenue growth was led by advertising tailwinds, successful movies like Andhadhun, and healthy growth in subscription income, Network 18 said.

Consolidated operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 18 percent to Rs 88 crore in Q3 YoY, despite continuing investments into recent launches Colors Tamil and Colors Kannada Cinema.

"Regional content consumption continues to see robust growth across all parts of the media industry that we play in, whether broadcasting or digital; and straddling news, entertainment and film," Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network 18 said.

At 1431 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 40.40, up Rs 0.60, or 1.51 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Network 18, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 02:51 pm

