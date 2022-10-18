Network 18 Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,548.89 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,548.89 crore in September 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 1,387.24 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.49 crore in September 2022 down 193.52% from Rs. 39.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.94 crore in September 2022 down 86.42% from Rs. 257.38 crore in September 2021.
Network 18 shares closed at 66.40 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,548.89
|1,339.89
|1,387.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,548.89
|1,339.89
|1,387.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.07
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|281.74
|310.64
|271.39
|Depreciation
|29.73
|27.70
|30.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|354.31
|299.16
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|880.56
|683.82
|863.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.50
|18.50
|221.69
|Other Income
|2.71
|22.53
|5.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.21
|41.03
|226.80
|Interest
|45.57
|28.39
|23.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-40.36
|12.64
|203.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.36
|12.64
|203.31
|Tax
|0.83
|0.04
|3.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.19
|12.60
|200.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.19
|12.60
|200.09
|Minority Interest
|-7.65
|-42.78
|-160.25
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|12.35
|26.86
|-0.82
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-36.49
|-3.32
|39.02
|Equity Share Capital
|517.68
|517.68
|517.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.03
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.03
|0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.12
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.03
|0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited