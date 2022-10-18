 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Network 18 Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,548.89 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,548.89 crore in September 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 1,387.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.49 crore in September 2022 down 193.52% from Rs. 39.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.94 crore in September 2022 down 86.42% from Rs. 257.38 crore in September 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 66.40 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.72% over the last 12 months.

Network 18 Media & Investments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,548.89 1,339.89 1,387.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,548.89 1,339.89 1,387.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.05 0.07 0.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 281.74 310.64 271.39
Depreciation 29.73 27.70 30.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 354.31 299.16 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 880.56 683.82 863.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.50 18.50 221.69
Other Income 2.71 22.53 5.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.21 41.03 226.80
Interest 45.57 28.39 23.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -40.36 12.64 203.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -40.36 12.64 203.31
Tax 0.83 0.04 3.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.19 12.60 200.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -41.19 12.60 200.09
Minority Interest -7.65 -42.78 -160.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates 12.35 26.86 -0.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -36.49 -3.32 39.02
Equity Share Capital 517.68 517.68 517.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 0.03 0.38
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.03 0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 0.12 0.38
Diluted EPS -0.35 0.03 0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
