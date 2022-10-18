Network 18 Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,548.89 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,548.89 crore in September 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 1,387.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.49 crore in September 2022 down 193.52% from Rs. 39.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.94 crore in September 2022 down 86.42% from Rs. 257.38 crore in September 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 66.40 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.72% over the last 12 months.