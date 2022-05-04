 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Network 18 Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,621.09 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,621.09 crore in March 2022 up 14.59% from Rs. 1,414.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.85 crore in March 2022 up 58.06% from Rs. 39.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 276.72 crore in March 2022 down 6.84% from Rs. 297.05 crore in March 2021.

Network 18 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 85.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.07% returns over the last 6 months and 113.84% over the last 12 months.

Network 18 Media & Investments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,621.09 1,657.43 1,414.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,621.09 1,657.43 1,414.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.06 0.08 0.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 259.31 257.56 258.47
Depreciation 28.29 29.96 32.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 277.51 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,095.93 749.17 877.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 237.50 343.15 245.36
Other Income 10.93 17.47 18.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 248.43 360.62 264.08
Interest 25.81 23.35 27.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 222.62 337.27 236.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 222.62 337.27 236.90
Tax 29.01 46.88 22.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 193.61 290.39 214.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 193.61 290.39 214.68
Minority Interest -148.08 -209.84 -166.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates 16.32 16.55 -8.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 61.85 97.10 39.13
Equity Share Capital 517.68 517.68 517.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 0.94 0.38
Diluted EPS 0.60 0.94 0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 2.80 0.38
Diluted EPS 0.60 0.94 0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Network 18 #Network 18 Media & Investments #Results
first published: May 4, 2022 09:47 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.