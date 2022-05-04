Network 18 Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,621.09 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,621.09 crore in March 2022 up 14.59% from Rs. 1,414.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.85 crore in March 2022 up 58.06% from Rs. 39.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 276.72 crore in March 2022 down 6.84% from Rs. 297.05 crore in March 2021.

Network 18 EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 85.00 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.07% returns over the last 6 months and 113.84% over the last 12 months.