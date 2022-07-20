 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Network 18 Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,339.89 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,339.89 crore in June 2022 up 10.33% from Rs. 1,214.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 down 134.69% from Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.73 crore in June 2022 down 66.42% from Rs. 204.69 crore in June 2021.

Network 18 EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 67.10 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.02% returns over the last 6 months and 30.42% over the last 12 months.

Network 18 Media & Investments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,339.89 1,621.09 1,214.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,339.89 1,621.09 1,214.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 0.06 0.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 310.64 259.31 250.82
Depreciation 27.70 28.29 30.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 299.16 -- 238.05
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 683.82 1,095.93 537.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.50 237.50 157.59
Other Income 22.53 10.93 16.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.03 248.43 173.98
Interest 28.39 25.81 23.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.64 222.62 150.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.64 222.62 150.03
Tax 0.04 29.01 22.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.60 193.61 127.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.60 193.61 127.52
Minority Interest -42.78 -148.08 -111.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates 26.86 16.32 -6.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.32 61.85 9.57
Equity Share Capital 517.68 517.68 517.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.60 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.60 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.60 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.60 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Network 18 #Network 18 Media & Investments #Results
first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.