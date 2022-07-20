Network 18 Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,339.89 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,339.89 crore in June 2022 up 10.33% from Rs. 1,214.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 down 134.69% from Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.73 crore in June 2022 down 66.42% from Rs. 204.69 crore in June 2021.

Network 18 EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 67.10 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.02% returns over the last 6 months and 30.42% over the last 12 months.