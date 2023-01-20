Network 18 Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,850.49 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,850.49 crore in December 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 1,657.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2022 down 107.91% from Rs. 97.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.87 crore in December 2022 down 86.72% from Rs. 390.58 crore in December 2021.

Network 18 EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2021.

Network 18 shares closed at 62.25 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.23% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.