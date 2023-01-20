English
    Network 18 Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,850.49 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,850.49 crore in December 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 1,657.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2022 down 107.91% from Rs. 97.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.87 crore in December 2022 down 86.72% from Rs. 390.58 crore in December 2021.

    Network 18 EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2021.

    Network 18 shares closed at 62.25 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.23% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.

    Network 18 Media & Investments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,850.491,548.891,657.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,850.491,548.891,657.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.050.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost307.19281.74257.56
    Depreciation34.0729.7329.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses356.72354.31277.51
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,184.88880.56749.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.372.50343.15
    Other Income50.172.7117.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.805.21360.62
    Interest56.1545.5723.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-38.35-40.36337.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-38.35-40.36337.27
    Tax-13.490.8346.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.86-41.19290.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.86-41.19290.39
    Minority Interest-16.50-7.65-209.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates33.6812.3516.55
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.68-36.4997.10
    Equity Share Capital517.68517.68517.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.91-0.350.94
    Diluted EPS0.91-0.350.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.91-0.402.80
    Diluted EPS0.91-0.350.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm