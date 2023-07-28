Nettlinx Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore, up 133.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore in June 2023 up 133.37% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2023 up 2506.95% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2023 up 365.52% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

Nettlinx EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Nettlinx shares closed at 87.48 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.79% returns over the last 6 months and 159.20% over the last 12 months.