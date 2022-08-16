Nettlinx Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 17.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 17.92% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 78.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022 down 40.21% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.

Nettlinx EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2021.

Nettlinx shares closed at 74.60 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 20.52% over the last 12 months.