Nettlinx Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, down 59.46% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nettlinx are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in March 2022 down 59.46% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 13.37% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 95.28% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2021.

Nettlinx shares closed at 74.85 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.10% returns over the last 6 months and 29.50% over the last 12 months.

Nettlinx
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.77 7.41 14.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.77 7.41 14.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.48 -- 5.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.05 3.81 2.04
Depreciation 0.23 0.26 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 3.12 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.21 0.87 4.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.65 1.59
Other Income 0.08 0.16 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.49 1.61
Interest 0.31 0.21 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.43 -0.70 1.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.43 -0.70 1.42
Tax -0.24 0.06 1.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 -0.76 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 -0.76 -0.16
Minority Interest -- 0.07 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.19 -0.69 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 11.46 11.46 11.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.60 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.60 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.60 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.60 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nettlinx #Results #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
