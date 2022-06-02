Nettlinx Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, down 59.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nettlinx are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in March 2022 down 59.46% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 13.37% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 95.28% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2021.
Nettlinx shares closed at 74.85 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.10% returns over the last 6 months and 29.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nettlinx
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.77
|7.41
|14.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.77
|7.41
|14.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.48
|--
|5.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.05
|3.81
|2.04
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.26
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|3.12
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.21
|0.87
|4.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.65
|1.59
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.16
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.49
|1.61
|Interest
|0.31
|0.21
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.70
|1.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|-0.70
|1.42
|Tax
|-0.24
|0.06
|1.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.76
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.76
|-0.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.07
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.19
|-0.69
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|11.46
|11.46
|11.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.60
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.60
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.60
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.60
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited