Nettlinx Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, down 59.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in March 2022 down 59.46% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 13.37% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 95.28% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2021.

Nettlinx shares closed at 74.85 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.10% returns over the last 6 months and 29.50% over the last 12 months.