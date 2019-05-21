Nettlinx Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.64 crore, up 25.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.64 crore in March 2019 up 25.59% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019 up 71.75% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2019 down 3.18% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2018.

Nettlinx EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2018.

Nettlinx shares closed at 35.05 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -49.13% returns over the last 6 months and -35.86% over the last 12 months.