Nettlinx Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore, up 30.68% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.06 5.46 5.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.06 5.46 5.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.47 1.82 0.70 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.94 2.22 2.58 Depreciation 0.24 0.25 0.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.76 2.82 1.47 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.65 -1.65 0.41 Other Income 0.02 1.27 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.67 -0.38 0.46 Interest 0.21 0.23 0.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.46 -0.62 0.19 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.46 -0.62 0.19 Tax 0.64 0.11 0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.82 -0.73 0.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.82 -0.73 0.14 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.05 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.82 -0.73 0.18 Equity Share Capital 24.18 11.76 11.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.76 -0.09 0.16 Diluted EPS 0.76 -0.09 0.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.76 -0.09 0.16 Diluted EPS 0.76 -0.09 0.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited