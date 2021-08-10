Nettlinx Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.89 crore, down 32.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.89 crore in June 2021 down 32.33% from Rs. 7.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 113.02% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021 down 32.63% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020.

Nettlinx shares closed at 63.35 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.73% returns over the last 6 months and 39.08% over the last 12 months.