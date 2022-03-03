Nettlinx Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.41 crore, up 6.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.41 crore in December 2021 up 6.73% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021 down 56.17% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 down 283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Nettlinx shares closed at 84.00 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)