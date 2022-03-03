Nettlinx Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.41 crore, up 6.73% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nettlinx are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.41 crore in December 2021 up 6.73% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021 down 56.17% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 down 283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.
Nettlinx shares closed at 84.00 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)
|Nettlinx
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.41
|16.36
|6.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.41
|16.36
|6.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|5.75
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.81
|2.60
|2.71
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.22
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|3.12
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.87
|3.22
|4.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|4.56
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|4.59
|-0.24
|Interest
|0.21
|0.31
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|4.28
|-0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.41
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|4.28
|-0.26
|Tax
|0.06
|0.71
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.76
|3.57
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.76
|3.57
|-0.44
|Minority Interest
|0.07
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.69
|3.57
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|11.46
|11.46
|11.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|3.15
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|3.15
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|3.15
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|3.15
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited