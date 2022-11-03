Netlink Sol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 43.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 43.9% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 25.42% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 down 33.63% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.

Netlink Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in September 2021.

Netlink Sol shares closed at 49.25 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.33% returns over the last 6 months and 10.18% over the last 12 months.