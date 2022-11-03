English
    Netlink Sol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 43.9% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Netlink Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 43.9% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 25.42% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 down 33.63% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.

    Netlink Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in September 2021.

    Netlink Sol shares closed at 49.25 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.33% returns over the last 6 months and 10.18% over the last 12 months.

    Netlink Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.650.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.650.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.010.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.090.14
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.080.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.210.42-0.22
    Other Income0.920.721.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.701.141.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.701.141.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.701.141.08
    Tax0.010.190.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.700.950.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.700.950.93
    Equity Share Capital2.532.532.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.753.743.69
    Diluted EPS2.753.743.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.753.743.69
    Diluted EPS2.753.743.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

